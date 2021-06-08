ICO Fines 3 Cos. £415K For Nuisance Marketing

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- Britain's privacy watchdog said Tuesday that it has fined three companies a total of £415,000 ($587,000) for sending out nuisance marketing materials about car financing, solar products and funeral plans. The Information Commissioner's Office said it fined Colour Car Sales Ltd., Solarwave and LTH Holdings after the three companies were caught sending spam text messages and making nuisance marketing phone calls to customers. "Companies that bombard people with messages and calls they haven't asked for, to sell them products and services they don't want, are not only a nuisance but can also cause huge distress, particularly to the more vulnerable," Andy...

