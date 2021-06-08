Key Bipartisan Sens. Demand Info On Justices' Travel

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators on Friday requested itinerary information from members of the U.S. Marshals Service who accompanied U.S. Supreme Court justices during trips outside Washington, D.C., the past decade, part of an ongoing effort to shed more light on the highest court in the country. In a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Marshals Service Director Donald W. Washington, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and John Kennedy, R-La., requested documents such as memoranda and correspondence, travel details like locations and dates, and costs to the Marshals Service for accompanying Supreme Court justices on trips outside the capital....

