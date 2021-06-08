EU Seeks Public's View In Battle Against Tax Abuse Of Shell Cos.

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- European Union officials are seeking public comment on the abuse of shell companies in an effort to collect data and evidence that will be used in the drafting of new rules to deter tax avoidance. In a public consultation that began Friday, the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, highlighted problems posed by the use for tax purposes of companies with little or no real economic activity in the EU. The commission said responses to its consultation would inform the drafting of new criteria and processes being developed for the next version of the EU's list of uncooperative tax jurisdictions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS