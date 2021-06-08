Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Tells DC Circ. Energy Storage Order Isn't Discriminatory

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that its order allowing a Midwestern grid operator to treat certain energy storage facilities as transmission assets is sound and not discriminatory.

The commission defended its order finalized in August that allowed Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. to permit certain storage facilities to qualify as a transmission-only asset in transmission planning in certain circumstances. Being designated as a transmissions-only asset allows those entities to take advantage of certain types of rate recovery, according to court filings.

FERC wrote in response to public utilities, renewable energies developers and others that said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!