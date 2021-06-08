FERC Tells DC Circ. Energy Storage Order Isn't Discriminatory

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that its order allowing a Midwestern grid operator to treat certain energy storage facilities as transmission assets is sound and not discriminatory. The commission defended its order finalized in August that allowed Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. to permit certain storage facilities to qualify as a transmission-only asset in transmission planning in certain circumstances. Being designated as a transmissions-only asset allows those entities to take advantage of certain types of rate recovery, according to court filings. FERC wrote in response to public utilities, renewable energies developers and others that said the...

