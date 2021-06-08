DOJ Carries On Trump's Appeal In Rape Defamation Case

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has maintained its defense of Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by a woman who accused him of rape, the latest in a series of controversial decisions by the DOJ to adhere to the prior administration's positions on cases implicating the former president. The DOJ told the Second Circuit on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her at a department store in the 1990s, is barred from suing him for calling her a liar under federal laws that protect government employees from defamation suits. The government conceded that Trump's remarks...

