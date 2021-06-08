Brazil's Nubank Raises $750M In Blockbuster Financing

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Brazilian digital bank Nubank said Tuesday it brought in a whopping $750 million in an extension to its Series G funding round, which the bank said made it one of Latin America's most valuable financial institutions. São Paulo-based Nubank said Berkshire Hathaway contributed $500 million in one extension of the Series G round, while a group of investors that included Brazilian backers contributed $250 million in another extension. The injections bring the total raised in the Series G to $1.15 billion, which Nubank touted as the "the biggest round of a private technology company ever held in Latin America." The fundraise...

