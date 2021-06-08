Conn. Senate Votes To Legalize Cannabis, Tax THC Potency

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Connecticut would legalize recreational cannabis sales and use and impose an excise tax on retail cannabis sales based on the potency of various products, under a bill passed early Tuesday morning by the state Senate. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) S.B. 1118, which passed by a vote of 19-17 with most Democrats voting in favor and all but one Republican voting in opposition, would legalize the purchase of adult-use cannabis by Jan. 1, 2022, and retail sales starting May of that year. The bill would also impose an excise...

