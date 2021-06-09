Braziel Dixon's Missteps Spur Trimmed Fees In FLSA Win

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has docked a request for attorney fees by more than $47,000 by the Braziel Dixon LLP team that secured a win for an oil worker in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit against his employer, ruling that the firm's rates were "not reasonable" in light of a few missteps it made in the case. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in an order Monday settling post-trial motions that the partner, pair of junior lawyers and law clerk who represented former Schlumberger Technology Corp. employee Mark Wilson asked for too much in attorney fees. The request, which included a lodestar of...

