Legal Sector Continues Steady Rebound, Adds 5,700 Jobs

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The legal industry's employment rebound following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic continued unimpeded in June, as the sector added 5,700 jobs, according to U.S. Department of Labor preliminary data released on Friday. The latest figures come as the broader economy registered an encouraging month, adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs. While unemployment remained around 6%, industries including leisure and hospitality saw significant growth. The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday released a report projecting overall employment to grow "quickly" in the latter half of 2021, with expectations that it will surpass pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022. The number of seasonally adjusted jobs in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS