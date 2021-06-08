Arent Fox Attorneys Will Have Flexibility Returning To Offices

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox told its attorneys and staff they will have flexibility to work from home once its offices fully reopen after Labor Day in September, the firm confirmed Tuesday, making it one of the latest firms to announce its back-to-office plans. The firm's managing partner Cristina Carvalho said in an internal memo last week that it doesn't plan on mandating how many days a week attorneys and staff have to work in the office once it is fully reopened. Carvalho said the firm's U.S. employees will return to the office July 6 and will likely come in once a week at...

