Colo. High Court Says County Can't Dodge Landfill Cleanup

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado county can't dodge its responsibility to help with cleanup efforts for a landfill that has been found to be emitting industrial chemical pollution into the groundwater, the state Supreme Court says. The state court concluded that La Plata County couldn't dodge responsibilities laid out by the Colorado State Department of Health and Environment in a compliance order, despite claims by the county that it enjoyed government immunity and didn't qualify as a "person" in the state's Solid Wastes Disposal Sites and Enforcement Act that undergirds the order. The state Supreme Court rejected those arguments and said that the county...

