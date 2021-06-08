'Job Sharing' Plan Not Required Under ADA, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday that dividing the workload of a single, full-time position between two employees doesn't count as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act if it requires the employer to create a new part-time role. In a legal battle brought by a former Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC worker who insisted the company illegally rejected a job share arrangement she applied for to accommodate her disability, the panel made clear that employers aren't legally bound by the ADA to greenlight that kind of work-share system. "We hold today that a part-time job-share position that requires managerial approval to...

