Ex-DOJ Prosecutor Joins Epstein Becker In DC

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Health care-focused Epstein Becker Green added a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor with experience in a variety of enforcement matters as a member in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Sarah M. Hall joined Epstein Becker on Monday after having spent nearly four years with Thompson Hine LLP. Hall told Law360 on Thursday that she chose to make the move because of the firm's expertise in health care and its overall reputation in the industry. "Epstein Becker Green is a well-regarded national health care firm, and my prior life as a DOJ health care fraud prosecutor drew me to the firm,"...

