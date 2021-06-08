Ontario Regulator Targets KuCoin In Crypto Crackdown

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Ontario's securities regulator has accused cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin of selling securities without the proper registration, the agency's second such action in a compliance crackdown on cryptocurrency companies. The Ontario Securities Commission's enforcement arm on Monday said Mek Global Ltd. and PhoenixFin Pte. Ltd., the parent companies of KuCoin, are violating Ontario securities law by selling securities and derivatives to residents without meeting registration requirements. Mek Global is incorporated in the Seychelles, and PhoenixFin is incorporated in Singapore, according to the OSC. The commission in late March put out a public notice saying crypto-asset companies had until April 19 to initiate contact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS