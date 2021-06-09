Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Won't Rehear Harvard Law Grad's Disability Claim

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has rejected a Harvard Law School graduate's request to review a panel decision that found New York's Board of Law Examiners is immune from a claim that it violated federal law by failing to provide her accommodations during bar exams.

The Tuesday decision, a two-line order issued by a circuit court clerk, denied Tamara Wyche's May request for a three-judge panel rehearing or a full circuit court reconsideration of the April ruling.

The order keeps intact the panel's ruling that concluded the board did not waive its sovereign immunity to disability accommodation claims by accepting funding from the...

