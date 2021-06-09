2nd Circ. Won't Rehear Harvard Law Grad's Disability Claim

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has rejected a Harvard Law School graduate's request to review a panel decision that found New York's Board of Law Examiners is immune from a claim that it violated federal law by failing to provide her accommodations during bar exams. The Tuesday decision, a two-line order issued by a circuit court clerk, denied Tamara Wyche's May request for a three-judge panel rehearing or a full circuit court reconsideration of the April ruling. The order keeps intact the panel's ruling that concluded the board did not waive its sovereign immunity to disability accommodation claims by accepting funding from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS