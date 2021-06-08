Delaware Drug, Mental Health Provider OK'd For $12.5M Sale

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved drug and mental health provider Connections Community Support Programs Inc.'s $12.5 million asset sale to its stalking horse bidder, which the organization says will preserve its programs. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved the sale after hearing that the provider had turned down a higher offer for part of its programs because the higher bidder was unwilling to take on an in-patient program with three dozen residents. "Every single program and every single patient will be transferred," company investment adviser J. Scott Victor said at the hearing. Connections Community Support Programs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS