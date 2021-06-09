UK Brings In Experts To Crack Down On 'Greenwashing'

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 1:17 PM BST) -- The Treasury department said on Wednesday that it is setting up an expert advisory group to help the government crack down on finance firms that exaggerate the green credentials of their products and services. The newly formed green technical advisory group, whose members are drawn from business and finance and include academics, will give non-binding advice as the government pursues its aim of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The program, dubbed the U.K. green taxonomy, is also designed to make it easier for investors and consumers to understand how a business affects the environment, HM Treasury said. "We want investors...

