Property Developer Gets 14-Year Ban For £13M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 12:08 PM BST) -- A property developer has been banned from acting as a director in the U.K. for 14 years after his company took £13 million ($18.4 million) of investors' money to operate a Ponzi scheme, a government agency has said. The Insolvency Service said on Tuesday that the Business Secretary has accepted a disqualification undertaking by Mitchell Mallin, who did not dispute that he allowed his company, Essex and London Properties Ltd., to trade with a lack of commercial probity. He has been banned from forming or managing a company for 14 years. Mallin, from the southeast English county of Essex, was a...

