Dechert Atty Accused Of Using SFO Threat To Control ENRC

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- A Dechert partner "controlled" the board of a Kazakh mining business with the bogeyman of a criminal investigation as he sought to steer the course of an internal fraud probe, the company's former legal chief testified in London on Wednesday. The former general counsel of the mining giant has told the High Court that a Dechert partner used scare tactics to widen the scope of a fraud investigation into the company's subsidiaries. (iStock) Beat Ehrensberger, former general counsel of Eurasian Natural Resource Corp., testified at the High Court trial on Wednesday that Neil Gerrard of Dechert LLP used scare tactics to widen the scope of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS