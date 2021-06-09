EU Commission Says 5 Countries Need To Change Tax Laws

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 11:46 AM EDT) -- The European Commission announced Wednesday that five countries in the European Union need to change their tax rules, in areas including corporate tax, value-added tax and vehicle taxation, to bring them in line with EU norms. The so-called infringement announcements target tax laws in Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Greece and Malta. On corporate tax, the commission took Germany to task for not communicating its full adherence to EU rules against tax avoidance. This should have been communicated by the end of 2019, the commission said. If Germany fails to fully communicate its implementing measures, the commission could consider taking it to the...

