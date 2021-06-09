EU Court Tosses Sanctions On Ex-Ukrainian President

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A European Union court scrubbed on Wednesday the bloc's 2019 decision to extend sanctions that froze the assets of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son, Oleksandr Yanukovych over the alleged embezzlement of state funds. The EU's General Court ruled that the European Council, the body made up of the governments of each country in the bloc, had renewed freezing measures — imposed after Ukraine suppressed demonstrators in Independence Square in Kyiv in 2014 — without providing sufficient legal protection. "The council failed to demonstrate that the rights of the defense and the right to effective judicial protection were respected...

