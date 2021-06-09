In Global First, El Salvador Deems Bitcoin Legal Tender

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- El Salvador on Wednesday became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, a move that comes just days after the country's President Nayib Bukele publicly announced the plan. The bill cleared the Legislative Assembly with 62 votes out of 84, and marks a rapid turnaround for a move that was publicized last week and submitted to the Legislature earlier this week. Bukele said in a prerecorded video that aired June 5 at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami that he was planning to introduce a bill that would make Bitcoin legal tender in the country. El Salvador's official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS