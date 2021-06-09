House Republican Probes Ouster Of Trump-Era PCAOB Boss

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee asked the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to preserve documents related to last week's firing of William Duhnke from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., sent letters to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and PCAOB acting Chair Duane M. DesParte that called Duhnke's ouster as chairman an attempt by Gensler to "blatantly politicize" the PCAOB, the historically independent auditing watchdog under the SEC's purview. The SEC said last Friday that Duhnke, an attorney and longtime aide to Senate Republicans who was tapped in late 2017...

