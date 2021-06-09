Even After Booking.com, TTAB Rejects 'Cookinpellets.com'

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is still refusing to let Cookinpellets.com be registered as a federal trademark for wooden barbecue pellets, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in favor of Booking.com. Three years after the board initially ruled the URL was generic, it reversed course in a precedential ruling Tuesday that cited USPTO v. Booking.com, which said the addition of ".com" to an otherwise generic term can sometimes transform it into a protectable trademark. "Although the record establishes that Cookinpellets.com is a compound of generic terms, a compound of generic elements is generic if the combination yields no additional...

