Crypto Firm Solana's Token Sale Nabs $314M

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Blockchain developer Solana Labs on Wednesday said it raised more than $314 million from a consortium of venture capital firms and individual investors in a private token offering. Solana executives pledged to use the investment — which came from VC and cryptocurrency investment firms including Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, as well as German electronic dance music producer Boys Noize — to develop blockchain compatible applications as well as launch its own venture capital program. "The next phase is onboarding a billion users," Solana co-founder and CEO Anatoly Yakovenko said in a statement. "With this funding, Solana Labs is now positioned...

