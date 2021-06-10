Senate Panel Advances 2 Maryland Trial Court Picks

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Two of President Joe Biden's earliest picks for the federal bench cleared a key hurdle Thursday as the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced both to serve on Maryland court seats despite facing clusters of GOP opposition. The panel favorably reported U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah L. Boardman, who would move up to a district judgeship after two years in her current role, to the Senate floor by a vote of 11-10. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, a former Senate staffer, federal prosecutor and DLA Piper attorney who would take a lifetime seat after seven years on the term-limited U.S. Court of Federal Claims, won...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS