Poultry Processor Squawks At Wastewater Cutoff Threat

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Saying it is being charged "ransom," a major Delaware-based poultry producer asked the state's Chancery Court on Wednesday to bar a regional utility's demand for a $1.4 million payment before accepting processing plant discharges. Allen Harim Foods LLC accused Artesian Wastewater Management Inc. of demanding the payment without having provided any treatment services, despite contract terms requiring receipt of regulatory agency approvals for the project before charges can begin. State officials provided needed approvals in April and gave Allen Harim until June 26 to divert its wastewater to Artesian's system — with a risk of fines of up to $10,000 per...

