Crypto Exchange Taps Ex-Prosecutor For Top Compliance Job

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has hired a former cybercrime prosecutor with nearly a decade of compliance experience between financial technology companies and more traditional financial firms to be its new chief compliance officer, the company said Wednesday. Thomas Hook, a certified anti-money laundering specialist, joins Bitstamp as the Luxembourg-headquartered company cited the quickly evolving regulatory landscape in the U.S. as a key reason for prioritizing the hire. In an email to Law360 on Wednesday, Hook said he decided to join the company because "I was looking for a reason to return to crypto and a position at Bitstamp, with a strong reputation for...

