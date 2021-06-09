US Federal Courts Seek $182.5M For Security Overhaul

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. federal court system has asked Congress for $182.5 million in new spending to beef up security at courthouses and better protect judges and their families, citing an increase in mob violence and attacks on federal judges in recent years. In a letter sent Monday to the leadership of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Judicial Conference of the U.S. said the money is urgently needed to upgrade aging courthouse infrastructure and to combat new threats posed by disgruntled litigants, who can now easily look up the addresses of federal judges online for just a few dollars. Monday's letter follows other...

