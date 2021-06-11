Criminal Defense Vet Joins Saxton & Stump In Harrisburg, Pa.

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A veteran criminal justice attorney who has worked on some of the biggest cases in Pennsylvania joined Saxton & Stump LLC's Harrisburg office as senior counsel after spending nearly 50 years running his own personal injury and criminal defense boutique, the firm said. William C. Costopoulos joined Saxton & Stump's white collar defense team earlier this week after shutting down his former firm, Costopoulos Foster & Fields, in March. Costopoulos told Law360 on Friday he made the move after being approached by Saxton & Stump attorney Robert Graci, an ex-Pennsylvania Superior Court judge, to join the firm. Costopoulos also noted the appeal of working...

