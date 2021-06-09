Cadwalader Says Office Will Be 'Primary Workspace' By 2022

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP reportedly laid out its office reopening plans to attorneys and staff earlier this week, with an eventual return to the physical office as its "primary workspace" by next year. The plan, which was presented to firm personnel by managing partner Patrick Quinn, starts with voluntary, although encouraged, office attendance between now and Labor Day, according to a Wednesday report by legal blog Above the Law. That will be followed by a period for the remainder of the year in which office attendance will be expected, although not on a full-time basis, the report said. Finally, as...

