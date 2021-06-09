Mich. Is Latest To Seek Sanctions Over Election Fraud Claim

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, are the latest to ask a Colorado federal judge to sanction two attorneys behind a proposed class action that names them and others in a challenge to the 2020 election results, arguing Wednesday that the plaintiffs' "wild claim" is a frivolous effort that is presented without evidence. Attorneys Ernest Walker and Gary Fielder's lawsuit — which also named Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and state elections officials in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia in alleging a vast conspiracy to give the election to President Joe Biden — was based on lies...

