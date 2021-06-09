Legalizing Marijuana Will Be Subject Of Conn. Special Session

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers voted Wednesday afternoon to hold a special session to debate a marijuana legalization bill after Republicans said they would filibuster it if the bill came up in the last day of the session. The bill, which would expand Connecticut from a medical-only state to full legalization, will be brought back up for a vote at the special session and is expected to pass in both the state's Senate and House, according to a spokesman for House Speaker Matthew Ritter. Because Connecticut has a tradition of unlimited debate and several Republican members of the House indicated that they would seek...

