Graft Probe Spiraled Out Of Control, Ex-ENRC Auditor Says

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 2:57 PM BST) -- An internal fraud investigation into a Kazakh mining company was poorly managed by a former Dechert LLP partner and spiraled out of control, costing the company millions in unnecessary legal fees, a former executive testified on Thursday. The former chairman of ENRC's audit committee has told the High Court that he was frustrated that a Dechert lawyer's probe into fraud allegations at the mining company kept expanding. (iStock) Gerhard Ammann, the former chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s audit committee, testified at the High Court trial in London that he was frustrated that Neil Gerrard's probe into fraud allegations kept expanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS