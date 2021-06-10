British SME's Failing To Buy Cyber-Insurance, Study Shows

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 2:22 PM BST) -- Almost nine in 10 small and midsized businesses in Britain do not have cyber-insurance policies, exposing them to the risk of attack amid the growth of online activity, insurer Aviva PLC has warned. The big insurer said on Wednesday that a survey has shown that 86% of small British businesses do not have insurance for their IT systems. The research also revealed considerable discrepancies in uptake of the cover across the country — in Scotland, just 3% of smaller companies have cyber-insurance, but this is much higher in Northern Ireland, where the figure is 32%, according to Aviva. The insurer noted...

