Law360's The Term: No Green Cards After Unlawful Entry

S2, E34: No Green Cards

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- This week at the U.S. Supreme Court saw a new case taken up over government surveillance, an unsuccessful challenge to the male-only draft and a major immigration ruling dashing the hopes of many immigrants with "temporary protected status" of obtaining green cards. Law360's The Term catches up with all the news.Each week on, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.To start, Jimmy talks aboutfrom a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators seeking 10 years of the Supreme Court justices' travel records from the U.S. Marshals Service, part of Congress' ongoing scrutiny of the high court in the absence of any formal ethics requirements for the justices.Natalie then walks through the orders from the Supreme Court's latest conference, includingabout the doctrine of state secrets privilege as it relates to lawsuits challenging government surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Next, she breaks down the court's denial of certiorari, or review, in, which produced some interesting writing from an unlikely group of justices on the issue.Finally, Jimmy discusses the two rulings of the week: one reversing a sentencing enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, andthat immigration law bars immigrants with TPS from obtaining lawful permanent residency if they first came to the country unlawfully.More information about the show can be found. You can also subscribe on. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

