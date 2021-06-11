Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law360's The Term: No Green Cards After Unlawful Entry

 

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- This week at the U.S. Supreme Court saw a new case taken up over government surveillance, an unsuccessful challenge to the male-only draft and a major immigration ruling dashing the hopes of many immigrants with "temporary protected status" of obtaining green cards. Law360's The Term catches up with all the news.

Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.

To start, Jimmy talks about a letter from a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators seeking 10 years of the Supreme Court justices' travel records from the U.S. Marshals Service, part of Congress' ongoing scrutiny of the high court in the absence of any formal ethics requirements for the justices.

Natalie then walks through the orders from the Supreme Court's latest conference, including a new case about the doctrine of state secrets privilege as it relates to lawsuits challenging government surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Next, she breaks down the court's denial of certiorari, or review, in a challenge to the male-only draft registration, which produced some interesting writing from an unlikely group of justices on the issue.

Finally, Jimmy discusses the two rulings of the week: one reversing a sentencing enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, and another holding that immigration law bars immigrants with TPS from obtaining lawful permanent residency if they first came to the country unlawfully.

