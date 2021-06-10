'Legendary' Judge Katzmann Aimed To Open Courts To All

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Former Second Circuit Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann, who died Wednesday at age 68, is remembered by colleagues and attorneys who knew him as not only a brilliant jurist, but an approachable, down-to-earth man who strived to make courts more accessible to ordinary people. Judge Katzmann had served on the Second Circuit since 1999 and helmed the appeals court from 2013 to 2020. He took senior status earlier this year. Among his colleagues was U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco, who joined the Second Circuit in 2019 and said Judge Katzmann's death has left a void in the court and beyond....

