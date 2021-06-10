Sequoia Leads $260M Infusion For Wholesale E-Marketplace

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Faire, a San Francisco startup providing an online wholesale food and apparel marketplace for retailers, said Thursday it has raised $260 million at a $7 billion valuation in an investment round led by venture capital shop Sequoia Capital. The fresh funding also includes capital commitments from existing Faire investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures, as well as new investors like Wellington Management and Baillie Gifford, according to a Thursday blog post on the Faire website written by the company's chief executive and co-founder Max Rhodes. Faire was formed in 2017 "with a simple vision," the...

