Biden Could Fuel More ESG, Anti-Bribery Integration: Report

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Canada lag the rest of the world when it comes to the integration of environmental, social and governance programs into existing anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance frameworks, but that could change stateside under the Biden administration, a report published Thursday says. Only 36% of U.S. and Canadian firms currently include ESG elements in their anti-bribery and anti-corruption programs, compared to 52% in Europe, 62% in Latin America and 64% in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the report from risk and governance firm Kroll, which surveyed 200 senior compliance and risk professionals globally. In addition, only 48% of U.S. and Canadian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS