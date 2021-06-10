Firms Quickly Follow Milbank In $200K First-Year Salary Bump

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP upped the ante on BigLaw associate salaries Thursday, announcing global raises that will bring first-year associate base pay in the U.S. up to $200,000, prompting two other large law firms to quickly follow suit with their own raises. Is Your Firm Matching? Please email tips to pulse@law360.com. The salary increases announced by Milbank, which will be implemented July 1, include increases across all the firm's global offices with a single scale for associates in its U.S., London, Asia and Sao Paulo offices that starts at $200,000 for first-year associates and hits $355,000 for senior associates. Within hours of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS