BREAKING: Senate Confirms 1st Muslim To Federal Trial Bench

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed the first Muslim to a lifetime role on the federal trial bench on Thursday, approving the nomination of Zahid N. Quraishi to a vacancy in the District of New Jersey. Currently serving as a U.S. magistrate judge in the Garden State, President Joe Biden's nominee cleared the upper chamber in an 81-16 floor vote. Judge Quraishi's appointment secured overwhelming support in a procedural floor vote earlier in the day. His historic appointment as the first practicing Muslim to be confirmed as an Article III federal judge was recognized on the Senate floor by his two home-state senators,...

