Mullen Coughlin Adds Cybersecurity Atty From Lewis Brisbois

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Mullen Coughlin LLC added a data privacy and cybersecurity lawyer from Lewis Brisbois to join its team, the insurance-focused firm said, a hire that will bring into its fold a practice built around helping clients prepare for and respond to data breaches. Liz Dill, who joined Mullen on Monday, told Law360 that the Pennsylvania firm's growth and dedicated focus on cybersecurity made it a natural fit for her practice. The former vice-chairwoman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP's data privacy and cybersecurity practice, Dill advises clients in the financial services, health care, nonprofit and education industries. "Having a firm that just does...

