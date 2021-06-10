Boies Schiller Beats Ex-Assistant's Age, Disability Bias Claims

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ended a former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP legal assistant's lawsuit claiming she was fired because of her age and anxiety disorder, finding Thursday that she lacked evidence to back up her disability bias claim and made procedural missteps with the rest of her case. Linda Campbell, who is in her 70s and worked for the firm's Hollywood, Florida, office until she was let go in mid-2019, insisted that her firing was sparked by her age as well as her medical ailments, but U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore found that her arguments failed on each point. Judge Moore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS