3rd Circ. Bars Atty Fees For 'Limited Success' In NJ Wage Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The attorneys who won an unpaid wage suit on behalf of a pair of cooks in New Jersey can't recover nearly $120,000 in attorney fees after their "limited success" in the six-year case netted their clients less than $7,000, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday. Attorneys from Troy Law PLLC had sought more than $118,000 for their work on behalf of Weigang Wang and Hailong Yu in their suit against fast-food chain company Chapei LLC, which does business as Wok Empire. But the three-judge appeals panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that a lower court was right to block the plaintiff lawyers...

