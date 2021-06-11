Philly Utility Escapes Black Workers' Race Bias Suits

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court tossed four related cases brought by employees who sued both Philadelphia Gas Works and a union local claiming the utility treated African American employees worse than white workers, saying nothing they claimed rose to the level of illegal discrimination under federal law. According to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert's memorandum opinion issued Thursday granting summary judgment to the gas company and Gas Works Employees' Union Local 686, none of the four employees' discrimination and retaliation claims held up. The workers couldn't show that their jobs were affected or that their supervisor's behavior was bad enough to...

