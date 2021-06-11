SEC Says Biotech Co. Tricked Investors Out Of Millions

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has claimed in a new federal lawsuit that a Colorado-based radiopharmaceutical company misled investors and defrauded them into buying millions of dollars in company securities. The SEC filed a complaint Thursday in Colorado federal court against Cell>Point LLC and key company officials, outlining statements made by the company that were either allegedly misleading or outright wrong. Specifically, the SEC said that the defendants "defrauded at least 151 investors into purchasing more than $10 million in Cell>Point securities." On top of "creating and disseminating the false and misleading statements identified above, defendants engaged in other deceptive...

