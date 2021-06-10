Minn. Attys Say Pro-Trump Views Were Behind Firm's Firings

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A trio of former Kain & Scott PA attorneys have accused the Minnesota bankruptcy firm of firing their colleagues for publicly supporting former President Donald Trump and the police on social media, telling a Minnesota state court that they were then terminated for speaking out. Name partner William Kain and partners Margaret Henehan and Kelsey Quarberg said in their Monday complaint that Kain & Scott President Wesley W. Scott forced them out of the firm after they flagged his allegedly "inappropriate" conduct in connection with several recent terminations. Among other incidents, the attorneys alleged that Scott directed the firm operations manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS