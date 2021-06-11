BoE Joins Global Drive To Upgrade Tech To Match Markets

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 1:18 PM BST) -- The Bank of England announced on Friday the launch of a new innovation research hub for regulatory technology in London to help keep central banks up to speed with advances in financial technology in the marketplace. The research hub announced by the Bank of England, pictured, will help regulators tap into the benefits of innovative technology. (iStock) The unit will be part of the Bank of International Settlement's program for innovation hubs to help develop so-called regtech for fast-expanding markets dealing in digital currencies and green finance. BIS, a policy coordinator for major central banks around the world, already operates such...

