Payroll Boss Banned For Unaccounted £37M, Tax Avoidance

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- The boss of a payroll services company has been banned from acting as a director for 11 years after he failed to account for £37 million ($52 million) of expenses paid by his business, a government agency has said. The Insolvency Service said that Scott Rooney's company was found to have been playing an active role in a tax avoidance scheme. Judge Clive Jones disqualified Rooney at the High Court on March 1 from forming or managing a company for 11 years, the agency said on Thursday. The judge said the ban, which started on March 22, reflected the seriousness of failing to...

