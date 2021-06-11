More Firms Raise Associate Pay, Davis Polk Exceeds Milbank

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Seven law firms followed the lead of Milbank LLP and announced associate pay raises late Thursday and Friday, with reports of four of those firms, led by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, bumping salaries even higher than the $200,000 to $355,000 scale adopted by Milbank. Is Your Firm Matching? Please email tips to pulse@law360.com. Davis Polk will start out first-year associates at $202,500 per year, and senior associates will earn $365,000 in base pay as of July 1, an internal memo shared by legal blog Above the Law shows. Soon after Davis Polk's announcement, Above the Law reported that Baker McKenzie LLP,...

